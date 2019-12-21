Maha CM announces Jamshedpur like steel plant in Surjagad

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday announced that a Jamshedpur-like steelplant will be set up in Surjagad area in Vidarbha region ofthe state

"We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur or Bhilai likesteel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region," Thackeraysaid in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the wintersession of the state legislature

Surjagad falls under naxal-hit Gadchiroli district,also known for its mineral deposits and dense forest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.