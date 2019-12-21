Left Menu
Aaditya Thackeray congratulates Maha Vikas Aghadi for establishing CMO in every revenue division of state

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday extended his greetings to Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in every revenue division of Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:01 IST
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday extended his greetings to Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in every revenue division of Maharashtra. He said that this step would help the people to sort out their grievances faster and closer to their homes.

"I congratulate Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Ji and the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the CMO in every revenue division of Maharashtra. This will help the people to sort out grievances, faster and closer to their homes!" Aaditya tweeted. He further thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister for taking a decision to provide affordable nutritious food for all in Rs 10.

"Another major promise of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, affordable nutritious food for all in Rs 10 has been announced today. Soon 50 centres across Maharashtra would have it and then many more. I thank the CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Ji for this," he said in another tweet. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the state farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakhs will be waived off under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme.Speaking at the state Legislative Assembly, he said: "Farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme."The scheme will be implemented in March 2020, he said. After the Chief Minister's announcement of farm loan waiver, the opposition staged a walkout from the state Legislative Assembly, demanding complete waiver of farmers' loans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

