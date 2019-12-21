BJP demands Amaravati to continue as capital of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP vice president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Saturday insisted that Amaravati should continue as the state capital and secretariat should be continued as usual. Reddy asserted that BJP supports the proposed idea of decentralisation of development of the state but Amaravati should continue as capital.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader said that High Court should be set up at Kurnool and Visakhapatnam should be developed as an industrial hub. Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh government, he alleged that the report submitted by GN Rao's experts' committee is nothing but a report by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. "The decision taken by Jagan led YSRCP government's to change capital is politically motivated and is just revenge against the Telugu Desam Party," he said.

He alleged that TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier ruined the Amaravati and now it is YSRCP supremo Jagan, who is spoiling the capital Amaravati. Lambasting at Jagan's government for not keeping the promise made to farmers, the BJP vice-president said, "YSRCP is deceiving all the voters especially farmers. In Rayalaseema, farmers are in pain due to no rain. They have offered their land to Jagan-led government for the capital city but now the government is making them cry," he said.

The Experts Committee on Friday recommended to Andhra Pradesh government "to decentralise development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive, and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use with concern on environment and balanced regional growth.""Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office," the committee members had reporters here.They had said that Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

