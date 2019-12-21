Budget session of Maharashtra legislature from February 24

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature ended on Saturday. The Budget session will begin from February 24, said Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, before adjourning the house sine die.

This was the first session of the legislature after Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government came to power in the state last month. On the last day of the six-day-long session, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a loan waiver for farmers.

PTI ND KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.