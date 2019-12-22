Left Menu
Read citizenship law, don't fall prey to rumours being spread by Urban Naxals: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all to go through the details of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and not to pay heed to any rumours being spread by some 'urban Naxals'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all to go through the details of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and not to pay heed to any rumours being spread by some 'urban Naxals'. Addressing a gathering at Delhi's Ramlila ground, Prime Minister Modi said: "Congress and its friends, some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres...Respect your education. Read what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated."

He also outlined the difference between an infiltrator and a refugee and said that many infiltrators are coming out and speaking now. "There is a very simple difference. An infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out," added Modi.

The Prime Minister also spoke about different initiatives of the Central government and said that his government has strived to reach every poor's house and helped all citizens through Ujjwala, Awas Yojana and free electricity schemes. "We never asked for anyone's religion. Why are we being questioned then," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about the beginning of National Register of Citizen (NRC) exercise and stated that the idea was introduced by the Congress during its rule. "The NRC came at the time of Congress. Were they sleeping then? We neither brought the NRC in the Cabinet nor in Parliament. If we are passing legislation to give you ownership rights, in the same session will we bring legislation to send you out," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also questioned the silence of opposition parties over the issue and questioned the Congress' stand on the ongoing protest in the country. "Politicians belonging to 100-year old political parties are not voicing for peace. They are mum on the violence being meted out to the policemen and other people. It clearly shows you agree with this," said he. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

