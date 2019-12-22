Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA not against any community or religion: Fadnavis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:21 IST
CAA not against any community or religion: Fadnavis
Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against any community or religion and alleged that some political parties are spreading falsehood about the new law to create unrest in the country. Addressing a pro-CAA rally organized in Nagpur by a local body 'Lokadhikar Manch', he said people were now coming out on streets in support of the amended citizenship law.

There have been anti-CAA protests across the country with several of them turning violent, leading to arson and damage to property. Under the new law, non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, will be granted Indian citizenship.

"People are supporting the amended citizenship law in huge numbers. The Act is in the interest of the country and it is not against any community religion," Fadnavis said. "But some political parties are knowingly misleading people and trying to create unrest in the country," he said.

People have now come out on the streets to show their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the senior BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m GMT

Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the citys financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of Chinas ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.CHINA-JAPAN-SOUTHKOREA North Korea t...

Karna govt announces Rs 10 l ex-gratia to next of kin of 2

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19. I have directed the Deputy Commission...

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA: Cong's Anand Sharma.

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA Congs Anand Sharma....

UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labour report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019