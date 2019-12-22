Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi quotes Bapu to attack Gandhi family for its anti-CAA stand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday quoted Mahatma Gandhi to attack Congress' Gandhi family for its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying Bapu had welcomed Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:50 IST
PM Modi quotes Bapu to attack Gandhi family for its anti-CAA stand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday quoted Mahatma Gandhi to attack Congress' Gandhi family for its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying Bapu had welcomed Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan. "Some people have been encashing their Gandhi surname. I would like to quote Mahatma Gandhi to tell them ... Gandhi Ji had said that Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan will always be welcomed in India. This Act is in line with the promise the Government of India made in 1947," Modi told a rally at Ramlila ground here.

"Now that we're fulfilling the decades-old promise, why are they protesting against it? You believe me or not but at least believe Gandhi Ji," added Prime Minister Modi. Raising a pitch to allay apprehensions on the CAA, the Prime Minister said that the amended law does not take away anyone's citizenship but gives it to the refugees, who have been living in India in a very poor condition.

"CAA is not taking away anyone's citizenship. It, in fact, provides citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh," said he. He accused the opposition parties of attempting to fool and divide the people over the CAA.

"You all have seen how they (opposition) are speaking lies and giving inflammatory speeches along with fake videos being made on the issue. The people sitting at the top have committed a sin by putting these on social media," said Modi. The Prime Minister's rally comes amid nationwide protests, often violent in nature, against the law, with at least 15 people losing their lives in Uttar Pradesh alone in the violent clashes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Cuttack ODI: West Indies set India target of 316

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollards knocks of 89 and 74 respectively enabled West Indies to set a target of 316 runs in front of India here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After being asked to bat first, Windies openers Evin Lewis and S...

Former SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar cremated in Ludhiana

The last rites of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar, who passed away on Friday, were performed here on Sunday. The pyre was lit by his son Inderjit Singh Dimple.SAD president Sukhbir S...

Telangana man kills dog over fear of attack on family members

A private bank employee allegedly shot dead his neighbourspet dog using an air gun, at Bapunagar here, fearing it might attack his family members, police said on Sunday. Avinash Karan has been taken into custody, they said. The man killed ...

Adam Driver to host 'Saturday Night Live' in January

Actor Adam Driver is set to return as the host of the late night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in the new year. Driver, who kicked off the season 44 premiere of SNL in 2018, will serve as the presenter of the shows first episode in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019