Seeds of 'divisive politics' being sown in Jammu and Kashmir: Congress

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Sunday alleged that seeds of "divisive politics" were being sown in the socio-political fabric of the Union Territory and promised that it would confront with all its political might the forces doing so. JKPCC vice-president G M Saroori alleged that a few leaders have a long-cherished dream of reaping political dividends from "divisiveness and polarisation".

"Not only is this trend dangerous for the Union Territory, it also poses a great risk to peace in the entire region given that Jammu and Kashmir's political atmosphere has far-reaching external ramifications," he said. Saroori denounced the alleged attempts to polarise people on the lines of region and religion, saying nothing could be more condemnable and unfortunate.

"The Congress has always opposed this type of politics and the party would continue to confront these forces with all its political might," he said. Alleging that the fruits of hard-earned peace were being "wasted" in the Union Territory, Saroori said, "Unfortunately, if there has been any change at all in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, it has been for the worse."

"The comprehensive development process initiated by the UPA-I and UPA-II governments in all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir has been brought to a grinding halt," he alleged.

