Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House does not want prolonged impeachment trial -senior official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 22:40 IST
White House does not want prolonged impeachment trial -senior official
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse

The White House does not want to see a prolonged impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, a senior administration official said on Sunday, suggesting President Donald Trump is comfortable with proceeding without calling witnesses in his defense.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved two impeachment charges against Trump on Wednesday over his pressuring of Ukraine to investigate a political rival. There is little chance he will be convicted and removed from office through a trial in a Senate controlled by fellow Republicans. Democrats are pressing to call top Trump aides to testify, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants the Senate to consider the case without hearing from new witnesses.

While Trump had indicated an interest in calling separate witnesses in his defense, he has also said he would go along with whatever decision McConnell and other Senate Republican leaders make. In remarks on Sunday talk shows, Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, indicated the White House was on board with McConnell's goal of a speedy trial.

"The American people are tired of this sham," Short said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "To the extent that there's a prolonged trial, we're not anxious about that," he said. "Our administration is anxious to get back to working for the American people ... We've had a lot of witnesses already."

Lawmakers left Washington for a holiday break on Friday at loggerheads over how to proceed. To ramp up pressure on McConnell to permit new testimony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - the top Democrat in Congress - has postponed sending the impeachment charges to the Senate.

Republicans have suggested Democrats want witnesses because the case they have assembled is so weak, while Democrats portray Republicans as scared about what new testimony might reveal. "If her case is so air tight ... why does she need more witnesses?" Short said on "Fox News Sunday."

Speaking to reporters in New York, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stuck with Democrats' position that further testimony was required. "It's a sham trial and that's why we feel so strongly there ought to be witnesses and documents," he said. REPUBLICAN MODERATES

Trump is only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. The others were Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 as he faced the threat of impeachment. The House charged Trump with abusing his power by holding back $391 million in security aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 2020 election.

Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. He says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win. "The American people and the United States Senate deserve to have a full, fair and complete trial and that means witnesses, it means documents," Democratic Senator Doug Jones told ABC's "This Week."

Responding to Republican charges that the case was thin, Jones said that if it was thin, "it's thin because the president of the United States ordered his top people who were in the room who have first-hand knowledge, not to testify." Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and Democrats are hoping a few moderate Republicans will support their bid for further testimony and force McConnell's hand.

"The leverage is our hope that four Republican senators will stand up ... and say this is much bigger than our current political squabbles," Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, told CNN's "State of the Union." "If four Republican senators step up, it can make a big difference," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Greek foreign minister makes whirlwind regional tour amid sea dispute

Benghazi Libya, Dec 22 AFP Greeces foreign minister was on a whirlwind tour of eastern Libya, Egypt and Cyprus Sunday amid tensions with Turkey following Ankaras contentious maritime deal with the Tripoli government. The agreement signed la...

Syria regime advances in Idlib, 9 civilians killed

Maaret Al-Numan Syria, Dec 22 AFP Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from jihadists following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in ...

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

Frankfurt Am Main, Dec 22 AFP A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress. Speaking after the latest...

UPDATE 1-Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019