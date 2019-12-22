Opposition trying to create instability in the country over CAA: Indresh Kumar

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday accused the opposition parties were of trying to create instability and disturb communal harmony in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

"Those who are opposing today did not let the country move ahead when they were in power. Now they are opposing the Act..The opposition parties are trying to create instability but this is a testing time for the county," Kumar said. He was addressing a meeting of intellectuals at a school here.

