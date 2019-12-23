Left Menu
Wait for the final results, BJP will decide if support of AJSU, JVM' is required: Arjun Munda

As the trends showed JMM-Congress-RJD alliance inching towards the majority, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Monday said that if required it is for the party to decide to take support from All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-12-2019 13:12 IST
  Created: 23-12-2019 13:12 IST
Union Minister Arjun Munda speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the trends showed JMM-Congress-RJD alliance inching towards the majority, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Monday said that if required it is for the party to decide to take support from All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha. "We need to wait for the final results as these are just trends and BJP is giving close competition to the opposition in many constituencies. However, if required, it is for the party to decide to take the support of JVM and AJSU," Munda told ANI here.

"We are fighting the assembly elections alone this time. AJSU is not with us but it is the party's nature to carry alliance partners together. Even if we get the majority, we would like to take our allies together. There is a system for that. The party will decide accordingly," he added. The Union Minister said that he believes people of Jharkhand are with the BJP since both "state and Centre government have made efforts to bring development in the state."

As per Election Commission's party-wise trends and results, BJP is leading on 29 seats, while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 40. AJSU and JVM have four seats each. In 2014, the BJP had a clear majority in the House with 37 seats, while its ally AJSU managed to win five Assembly seats. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. Polling on 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

