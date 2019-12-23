All non-BJP parties must rally around Congress to save Constitution: Chidambaram

After the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand headed towards the majority mark, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday urged all non-BJP parties to raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution.

"Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India," he said on Twitter.

