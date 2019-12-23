Campaign on women's security begins today with 22 lakh school students: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a campaign for women's security started on Monday with 22 lakh school students here taking an oath that they will respect women and will not misbehave with a girl. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "The campaign on women's security began today with 22 lakh students in all schools here. Other than improving the police and legal system we are also installing CCTV cameras and street lights but along with that, we have to change the mindset of the society. We have to create a Delhi in which the women can go out of their homes without fear in the night."

"Boys have taken an oath that they will respect women and will not misbehave with any girl. All girls should go to their homes and make their brothers pledge the same. The girls should tell their brothers that they love them but if they misbehave then they will end their relationship," he said in another tweet. On December 13, Kejriwal had said that boys would be administered the oath not to misbehave with women, in every school and college of the national capital. (ANI)

