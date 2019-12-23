Modi congratulates Soren on Jharkhand win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, who has led his party's alliance with the Congress to win in the state assembly polls, for the victory and extended his best wishes to the combine. In his tweets after the BJP lost power in the state, Modi said his party would continue serving it and raising people-centric issues.
"Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state," the prime minister said. He also thanked the people of Jharkhand for having given the BJP an opportunity to serve the state for many years and also applauded party workers for their efforts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
