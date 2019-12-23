Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren wins from both Assembly seats in Jharkhand polls

Amid the ongoing counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren emerged as the winner from both the Dumka and Barhait constituencies.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:33 IST
Hemant Soren wins from both Assembly seats in Jharkhand polls
JMM leader Hemant Soren. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren emerged as the winner from both the Dumka and Barhait constituencies. Soren won by a margin of 13,188 votes from the Dumka seat and from the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 25,740 votes.

The probable chief minister candidate from the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has beaten BJP's Simon Malto from the Barhait seat while on the Dumka seat he once again defeated BJP's incumbent candidate Lois Marandi. The tri-party alliance is all set to form government in the state with it winning 39, and leading on another 8 seats.

Earlier anticipating a thumping win, Soren had thanked the voters for the mandate given to the alliance and said that this win marks a milestone in the state's history. "The trends of the election results suggest that the voters of Jharkhand have given a clear mandate for which I am very thankful to the voters," said Soren at a press conference here.

"I am thankful to the people of Jharkhand for the mandate. Today's victory is full of happiness for many but for me, it is also the day to take a vow to fulfil the expectations of the public," added Soren. While RJD won one seat, Congress won 12 and JMM 26 seats. Both Congress and JMM are also leading on another 4 seats each as per the latest trends of the Election Commission.

Soren's JMM is emerging as the single largest party in the state as it won 26 and is leading on 4 others. The BJP, on the other hand, won 18 seats and is leading on 7 others, according to the latest trends by the Election Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

UPDATE 8-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year and said the killing was not premeditated, a verdict criticised by a U.N. investigator as a mockery o...

LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA

The opposition Left Front and Congress will take out a joint rally in the city on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC across the country. West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday said it has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019