Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis attacks Pawar for questioning Bhima Koregaon investigation

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that he was shocked over NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement regarding the Bhima Koregaon case and accused him of demoralising the state police.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:05 IST
Fadnavis attacks Pawar for questioning Bhima Koregaon investigation
Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that he was shocked over NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement regarding the Bhima Koregaon case and accused him of demoralising the state police. "I feel that Sharad Pawar should not raise fingers at the police investigation. It during the Congress-NCP government at the Centre that the list of the banned organisation was brought in the public ... The list declared by the Congress-NCP government had the names of those arrested in Elgaar Parishad case," Fadnavis told media persons here.

"So, Sharad Pawar pointing fingers at the investigation is nothing less than demoralising the police of Maharashtra... I feel some sympathisers have met Sharad Pawar and misguided him about this case," added he. Fadnavis went on to say that he is "shocked to hear the statement of Pawar regarding the Bhima Koregaon case.

"He (Pawar) said the people have been arrested for reciting poems, expressing opinions, etc. Some accused in the case were arrested earlier when the NCP was in power," said Fadnavis. Talking about the corruption charges against him as per the CAG report, Fadnavis said: "The very first thing is that the allegation of corruption against me is laughable."

Pawar had on Saturday demanded that an expert committee should be formed to probe alleged misappropriation of funds by the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government. Talking to reporters here, the NCP chief cited a CAG report to allege the government headed by Fadnavis did not submit the utilisation certificates for Rs 66,000 crore funds up to 2018.

"Till 2018, the account of Rs 66,000 crore expenditure was not given. The economic situation worsened during the five-year rule of Fadnavis, which needs to be investigated," said Pawar. "I request the state government to form a committee of experts to do a proper investigation and bring the truth before people," he added.

The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report tabled in the Assembly on Friday said the utilisation certificates for funds amounting to Rs 65,921 crore till March 2018 was not submitted, warning that the high pendency may lead to misappropriation of funds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

UPDATE 8-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year and said the killing was not premeditated, a verdict criticised by a U.N. investigator as a mockery o...

LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA

The opposition Left Front and Congress will take out a joint rally in the city on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC across the country. West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday said it has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019