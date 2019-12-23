Fadnavis attacks Pawar for questioning Bhima Koregaon investigation

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that he was shocked over NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement regarding the Bhima Koregaon case and accused him of demoralising the state police. "I feel that Sharad Pawar should not raise fingers at the police investigation. It during the Congress-NCP government at the Centre that the list of the banned organisation was brought in the public ... The list declared by the Congress-NCP government had the names of those arrested in Elgaar Parishad case," Fadnavis told media persons here.

"So, Sharad Pawar pointing fingers at the investigation is nothing less than demoralising the police of Maharashtra... I feel some sympathisers have met Sharad Pawar and misguided him about this case," added he. Fadnavis went on to say that he is "shocked to hear the statement of Pawar regarding the Bhima Koregaon case.

"He (Pawar) said the people have been arrested for reciting poems, expressing opinions, etc. Some accused in the case were arrested earlier when the NCP was in power," said Fadnavis. Talking about the corruption charges against him as per the CAG report, Fadnavis said: "The very first thing is that the allegation of corruption against me is laughable."

Pawar had on Saturday demanded that an expert committee should be formed to probe alleged misappropriation of funds by the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government. Talking to reporters here, the NCP chief cited a CAG report to allege the government headed by Fadnavis did not submit the utilisation certificates for Rs 66,000 crore funds up to 2018.

"Till 2018, the account of Rs 66,000 crore expenditure was not given. The economic situation worsened during the five-year rule of Fadnavis, which needs to be investigated," said Pawar. "I request the state government to form a committee of experts to do a proper investigation and bring the truth before people," he added.

The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report tabled in the Assembly on Friday said the utilisation certificates for funds amounting to Rs 65,921 crore till March 2018 was not submitted, warning that the high pendency may lead to misappropriation of funds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.