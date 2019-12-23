AAP's Amanatullah Khan booked for sharing objectionable posts against CAA

A local resident of Ghaziabad filed an FIR against AAP MLA from the Okhla constituency in Delhi, Amanatullah Khan over charges of sharing objectionable posts on social media against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The complaint has been filed under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Ghaziabad police station.

The FIR stated that "on December 18, 2019, Khan had given the assurance of monetary help and jobs to the Muslim community" which led to some members of the community taking part in the violent protests on December 20 in which government and private property was destroyed in Delhi and other regions in the country." It alleged that the AAP MLA had on December 22 "through a facebook post announced Rs 5 lakh and government jobs to the people who had gotten injured during the protests and despite being a public servant he instigated religious sentiments of the people."

Earlier on December 21, the AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), across the country. Meanwhile, earlier today Delhi's Tis Hazari court reserved the order on the bail petition moved by 15 accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law that turned violent last week.

The police had also detained 40 persons for allegedly pelting stones at the police personnel during the protest. Protests had erupted across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

