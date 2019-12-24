Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Tebas reelected La Liga president for third stint

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 03:46 IST
Soccer-Tebas reelected La Liga president for third stint

Javier Tebas was reelected president of La Liga on Monday with a four-year mandate, after running unopposed. Tebas has led the Spanish football league since 2013 and resigned earlier in December to trigger new elections.

"Following the presentation of a single candidacy for the presidency ... and this being valid, Javier Tebas is definitively named president of La Liga for a period of four years, without the need to hold an extraordinary general assembly," La Liga said in a statement. Tebas previously stood down in 2016 before being reelected unopposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys LB Vander Esch set for neck surgery

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will have minor neck surgery to fix a nerve issue and will go on injured reserve for the rest of the season, coach Jason Garrett said Monday. Vander Esch has missed the past five games because ...

Ecuador concerned about recovery of sunken barge in Galapagos -minister

Ecuadors environment minister, Raul Ledesma, said on Monday that a situation involving a sunken barge in the Galapagos Islands which was carrying 600 gallons of diesel is under control but added that authorities are very concerned about the...

Trump taps senior aide to work on 5G -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Robert Blair to be the Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy and work on the administrations 5G efforts under Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser.Blair has ...

UPDATE 3-Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out

U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses as Democrats have demanded. McConnell, speaking on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019