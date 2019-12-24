President Kovind leaves for Karaikal after concluding Pondy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday left for Karaikal by a helicopter, after concluding his visit to Puducherry. Official sources told PTI that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also left for Karaikal accompanying the President, who had stayed overnight in Raj Nivas here.

The President would offer prayers at the famous shrine of Lord Saneeswarar in Tirunallar near Karaikal during his visit to the region. Ram Nath Kovind had participated in the 27th annual convocation of Pondicherry University of which he is also Visitor under the provisions of the Act through which the University was established in 1985.

The convocation was held amid tight security. He distributed gold medals to a token number of graduates on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

