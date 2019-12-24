M G Ramachandran, EVR Periyar remembered

Speaker of the PuducherryAssembly V P Sivakolundhu paid homage to the statue of formerTamil Nadu Chief Minister and founder of AIADMK M GRamachandran here on his 32nd death anniversary on Tuesday

AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan led theparty workers to pay the homage to MGR, as he was fondlycalled, at the end of a silent procession

Leaders of different political parties and Dravidianoutfits paid homage to the statue of social reformer andfounder of the Dravidar Kazhagam E V Ramasamy (EVR) here onhis 46th death anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.