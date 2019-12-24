M G Ramachandran, EVR Periyar remembered
Speaker of the PuducherryAssembly V P Sivakolundhu paid homage to the statue of formerTamil Nadu Chief Minister and founder of AIADMK M GRamachandran here on his 32nd death anniversary on Tuesday
AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan led theparty workers to pay the homage to MGR, as he was fondlycalled, at the end of a silent procession
Leaders of different political parties and Dravidianoutfits paid homage to the statue of social reformer andfounder of the Dravidar Kazhagam E V Ramasamy (EVR) here onhis 46th death anniversary.
