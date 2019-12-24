Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa BJP plans rally on January 3 in Panaji to raise awareness on CAA

Goa BJP planned a massive rally on January 3 to raise awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:43 IST
Goa BJP plans rally on January 3 in Panaji to raise awareness on CAA
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa BJP planned a massive rally on January 3 to raise awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. Sawant told a meeting of all the BJP MLAs in Panaji to discuss the issue of protests against the CAA.

"It has been decided to hold a state-level rally in Panaji on January 3 to create awareness about the CAA," Sawant said. BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo who was part of the meeting told reporters that the people from all the assembly constituencies will be gathering for the meeting which will create awareness about the CAA.

"There is nothing to worry about CAA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a correct step by introducing CAA which will provide security for the minorities from countries like Pakistan, Afghanisthan and Bangladesh," Ticlo said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

There may have been some communication gap on CAA, says Amit Shah

With protests held in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Minister said on Tuesday that there might have been some communication gap on the part of the government in reaching out to people. In an exclusive ...

Foot march in Latur in support of new citizenship law, NRC

Hundreds of people on Tuesday took out a foot march in support of the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC, measures facing opposition from various quarters, here in central Maharashtra. The foot march or ...

Chamoli: Administration opens free clothes bank to cater to needy

With the aim to save the poor and the helpless population from the extreme weather conditions and cold wave which has gripped the region, District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria on Tuesday inaugurated a clothes bank through which people can dona...

Russian-backed Syrian forces close in on major city in rebel-held Idlib

Russian-backed Syrian troops have encircled a Turkish observation post as they approach the city of Maarat al-Numan in an offensive into the last significant rebel pocket of Syria, sources on both sides said on Tuesday. It is the first majo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019