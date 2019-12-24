Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Former Trump campaign staffer sues over pregnancy discrimination

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

A staff member of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign is suing the campaign for pregnancy discrimination, alleging she was stripped of job responsibilities after being impregnated by her supervisor.

In court papers filed on Monday in New York, Arlene Delgado said she learned she was pregnant in mid-November 2016, around the time Trump won the presidential election. Delgado was a senior official for outreach to the Hispanic community. Delagado named Jason Miller, a top spokesman for Trump's 2016 campaign, as the father of her child in the lawsuit. Miller was married during their relationship, Delgado told the Atlantic magazine in a 2017 interview.

Miller was initially named as Trump's first White House communication director but days later declined to take the job. Miller said at the time his family took priority over career moves and that he and his wife were expecting their second daughter in January 2017. Reuters was unable to reach Miller for comment.

Delgado alleges in her lawsuit that after letting the campaign know of her pregnancy, she immediately stopped receiving work emails and was excluded from projects on which she had been working. Delgado said her career suffered after she was passed up on White House jobs following Trump's inauguration. She "also suffered future pecuniary losses, emotional pain (and) humiliation," according to her lawsuit.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, declined to comment on the allegations.

