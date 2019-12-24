Good to see Venkaiah ji enjoy beauty of Kutch: PM
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's remarks that 'those who have not seen Kutch have not seen anything' evoked a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday who said he couldn't agree more. "I agree, Mr. Vice President :) Good to see Venkaiah Ji enjoying the beauty of Kutch," Modi wrote on Twitter.
The prime minister hoped that it inspired everyone to head to Kutch. "You would love it too," he said. During a recent visit to Gujarat, Naidu had posted his picture in the Rann of Kutch on the Twitter handle of the vice president's secretariat.
"Kutch nahin dekha toh kuch nahin dekha," Naidu had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Kutch
- Rann of Kutch
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy: Rahul Gandhi.
Naxalism buried 20-feet deep, only PM Narendra Modi
From 'Make in India' to 'Rape in India': Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi over crimes against women
Kashmir has become jewel of India, PM Narendra Modi
I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after passage of Citizenship Bill: PM Narendra Modi.