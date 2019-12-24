We are against CAA as Centre targeting specific community: TRS MLC

Amid the nationwide debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC MS Prabhakar on Tuesday claimed that his party is against the CAA as the Centre was targeting a specific community through it. "In the Parliament, the TRS leaders did not support the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). We did not support this bill because BJP is targeting one community. Ours is a secular party and we want everyone to live happily," Prabhakar told reporters here.

"We believe that the Centre should have discussed the bill with all political parties before proceeding," he added. Debate and violence had erupted in several parts of the country, including many states over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The TRS leader also rubbished Congress' claims that the ruling party was manipulating the municipal election process in the state. "TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy is making false allegations that the TRS Party is manipulating the municipal elections. We strongly condemn these allegations. Either in Telangana or any other state, the municipal elections are being conducted according to the Constitution and the Municipal Act," Prabhakar said. (ANI)

