Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 19:55 IST
Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign finance violations, has requested to be withdrawn as counsel because of Parnas' inability to pay both his lawyers, according to a filing made on Christmas Eve. "Since I entered my appearance, Mr. Parnas' apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished," attorney Edward MacMahon Jr said in a filing with the federal court in Manhattan.

"It thus would constitute a significant hardship for Mr. Parnas to continue being represented by two attorneys in this matter," MacMahon said, adding that Parnas had agreed to his request to withdraw. New York-based criminal defense attorney Joseph Bondy, Parnas' other lawyer, will continue to represent him, according to the filing.

Parnas, a Ukraine-born U.S. citizen, has been charged alongside another Florida businessman, Belarus-born Igor Fruman, with illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians. Both men have pleaded not guilty. Giuliani has said that Parnas and Fruman assisted him in investigating Trump's Democratic political rival Joe Biden and Biden's Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The decision for MacMahon's withdrawal was made in the best interests of both Parnas and MacMahon, Bondy said in a tweet. "The legal strategy has not changed, and Mr. Parnas remains firmly committed to providing his evidence and testimony to Congress," Bondy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Hemant Soren meets Sonia, says JMM-Cong-RJD coalition will last full five years

Jharkhand chief minister-designate Hemant Soren on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and said the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition will provide a stable government that would last a full five-year term. He also invit...

After concession upto Rs 2 lakh, Maha CM promises full crop

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state, and also announced formation of an experts committee on the sugar industry. His announcement of full loan waiver came only a day aft...

TSRTC employees retirement age rised to 60 by T'gana govt

The Telangana government has increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 for state-run transport corporation employees, an official release said on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the increase...

5 antique 'asthadhatu' idols worth Rs 5 cr stolen from ancient temple: Police

Five ashthadhatu idols worth several crores of rupees were stolen from a 500-year-old temple in a village in the neighbouring Mahoba district near here, police said on Wednesday. Kulpahad police stations SHO Abhimanyu Singh Yadav on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019