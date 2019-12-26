Left Menu
Villagers protest against recommendation of three capitals for AP enters ninth day

Villagers protest against recommendations of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh entered its ninth day on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:27 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:27 IST
File Photo of protest in Andhra Pradesh . Image Credit: ANI

Villagers protest against recommendations of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh entered its ninth day on Thursday. Villagers of the Amaravati capital region continue their protest demanding to continue Amaravati as the capital of the state.

At Tulluru village, during the protest, women along with several farmers and children offered prayers on roads. A cooking program (Vanta Varpu) was held on the road.

Generally, it is considered inauspicious to come out and to cook during the time of Solar Eclipse, but the people said since their lives are eclipsed in this uncertainty over the issue of three capital cities for the state so they are not bothered about anything else. BJP leaders and cadre also participated in the protest. BJP general secretary J Syam Kishore said that the party-state unit is going take the matter to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Monday said that the GN Rao-led expert committee has recommended shifting of the capital city to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati. Besides this, the committee has also recommended the High Court to be in Kurnool and the state Assembly to be in Amaravati, the minister said.

"State government formed the GN Rao committee for deciding placements of the capital and another administration office. Committee has recommended shifting of the capital city to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati and High Court will be in Kurnool," he said. The minister said that the details will be given on December 27 after the state Cabinet meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

