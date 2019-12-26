Left Menu
Development News Edition

'RSS's PM lies to Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:27 IST
'RSS's PM lies to Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, saying "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata". Taking to Twitter, he also shared a video clip showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.

The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam. "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies)'.

Asked at an AICC briefing about the BJP's charge that the detention centres came up during the Congress rule, party's senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said, "It is the prime minister who said there are no detention centres and he should himself clarify the remarks made at the Ramlila ground. It is the prime minister who spoke untruth before people and it is he who should clarify and not us." During his December 22 rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground, Modi alleged that the Opposition is trying to spread rumours about detention centres.

He also said that no detention centres are being set up in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki visits Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed assures strong biz bond

The President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki is on an official working visit to Ethiopia. This is his second trip to Ethiopia after the two neighbours ended their decades old enmity last year.Little progress to carry forward bonhomie between Et...

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

India's first AC local train completes two years of service

Indias first broad gauge air-conditioned local train, which was initiated by Western Railway, completed two years of its run on Wednesday. According to a press release. the unique air-conditioned train has received immense appreciation and ...

UP CM launches economic census

Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become countrys economic powerhouse, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday at the launch of the seventh economic census. Economic census would not only collect data but will also act as a pillar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019