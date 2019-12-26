AIMIM chief to address meet against CAA in Biharon Dec 29

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi would address a protest rally against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Kishanganj in Bihar on December 29 in which former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi would also participate. Maharashtra IPS officer Abdur Rahman, who recently quit office over the alleged communal and unconstitutional CAA, would also attend the rally, AIMIM sources said here on Thursday.

Owaisi recently launched a campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). He has so far addressed two public meetings in his home-state of Telangana in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar - as part of the campaign.

Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, is scheduled to address a protest meeting at Nizamabad in Telangana on December 27. AIMIM recently won the minority-dominated Kishanganj assembly seat in Bihar in a bypoll..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.