Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey court gives jail terms to opposition journalists

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:51 IST
Turkey court gives jail terms to opposition journalists

Istanbul, Dec 27 (AFP) A Turkish court on Friday issued jail terms to six journalists from an opposition newspaper accused of links to the group blamed by the government for the 2016 failed coup, a lawyer told AFP. The court in Istanbul sentenced journalists from the Sozcu daily including columnist Emin Colasan and editor-in-chief Metin Yilmaz to prison terms ranging from two years and one month to three years and six months on terrorism charges, their lawyer Celal Ulgen said.

The nationalist Sozcu is on occasion vehemently anti-government and its angry front pages are regarded with suspicion even by some liberal Turks critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is the second opposition daily to be targeted after Cumhuriyet newspaper.

"This is an empty case," Colasan was quoted by the paper as telling the court. "There is no evidence or witness against us." Sozcu condemned the verdict as a "black stain", saying those convicted were only carrying out their work as journalists. The court also sentenced the newspaper's accountant to two years and one month in prison.

It said the case against its owner Burak Akbay, who is the subject of a 2017 arrest warrant but remains abroad, would be treated separately. Lawyer Ulgen said a higher court was due to decide whether to uphold the sentences, adding that the journalists were currently free.

"There is neither a judicial control or any measure that restricts their freedom right now," he said. The government blames the movement of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen for the July 2016 failed coup but the Erdogan foe strongly denies the charges.

Critics say the vast crackdown in the wake of the failed putsch goes well beyond alleged coup plotters and opposition politicians and dozens of journalists have been caught up in the crackdown. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

2019: Bollywood goes 'social' with film on caste, class and gender

There was caste divide, womens empowerment and class schisms but also everyday problems like balding and Indias obsession with fair skin in a year that saw several Hindi films straddle box office success and cerebral content too. So, if 201...

Allahabad Bank shares jump 8.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Allahabad Bank on Friday jumped 8.5 per cent after the lender said it will get fresh capital infusion from the government in the current financial year. The scrip climbed 8.17 per cent to close at Rs 19.20 on the BSE. During the d...

Guj HC upholds death sentence for man who raped, killed child

The Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld capital punishment for a 22-year-old man convicted for rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Surat in October 2018. A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and A C Rao rejected the appeal fil...

Guj: UP man who left home 26 years ago reunited with kin

A 60-year-old man who left his home in Uttar Pradesh 26 years ago and was living in an ashram in Gujarats Bhuj for the past two years was on Thursday united with his family, including his son who was a few months old at that time. Vijay Ya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019