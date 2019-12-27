Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who is Prashant Kishor?, Union minister asks on poll strategist being roped in by AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:56 IST
Who is Prashant Kishor?, Union minister asks on poll strategist being roped in by AAP

"Who is Prashant Kishor?", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked on Friday, days after the poll strategist's political consultancy firm I-PAC was roped in by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. Replying to a question at a press conference here, the Union housing and urban affairs minister, who is also the co-incharge of the BJP for the Delhi polls, said he did not know Kishor personally.

"Who is Prashant Kishor?," he asked, when a question was put to him about I-PAC being roped in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ahead of the Delhi polls, slated to be held early next year. When reporters told the minister that Kishor was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "I was not there during that time."

"May be I should know, but I do not know him (Kishor)," Puri said on being told by reporters that he was also part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United). On December 14, Kejriwal had announced that I-PAC had come on board with his party.

"Happy to share that Indian-PAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the Delhi chief minister had said in a tweet. The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due early next year. The national capital is set to witness a three-cornered fight with the AAP, which had won 67 seats in the last Assembly polls, seeking to retain power by defeating the BJP and the Congress.

The I-PAC had used innovative programmes such as "chai pe charcha" in the 2014 campaign for Modi. The firm worked on a number of successful campaigns since 2014, including the one that brought JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power in the state in 2015. It also helped Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy win the Assembly polls and put up a good show in the general election this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.The militant group posted the ...

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati Amaravati, Dec 27 PTI Unidentified miscreants on Friday beat up journalists, including a woman, of different Telugu television news channels near the site where farmers had been agi...

Discrimination with Kaneria shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kanerias remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the real face of the neighbouring country. Gambhir said Kaneria has p...

Delhi Metro Museum turns 11, exhibition launched on suicide prevention campaign

The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said. An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign Nevergiveup was also inaugurated on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019