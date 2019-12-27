Gehlot seeks repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act, slams Modi government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of plunging the country "into turmoil and unrest" with "ill-thought out" CAA, NRC and NPR. In a series of tweets, Gehlot said the BJP-led government should revoke Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and assure the nation that NRC (National Register of Citizens) would not be implemented.

The Congress leader also accused the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of making "contradictory" statements. "Instead of assuaging people's fears about the government's intentions, Modiji and Amit Shahji are increasing uncertainty through contradictory claims. It has led to unrest. The PM must come out with facts and truth.

"It is unfortunate that the PM and HM of the country have plunged the nation into turmoil and unrest with their ill-thought out CAA, NRC and now NPR," he said. He said when people "across the nation are protesting" against CAA and NRC, the government should have rolled back the new law but they came up with NPR (National Population Register).

"To mislead the nation, PM says one thing, HM says something else. It is only increasing fear among people. The government has failed on every front. Now to divert public attention from real problems, they are raising such issues and fueling unrest, disrupting communal harmony. They should revoke CAA and assure the nation, NRC would not be implemented," he said. (ANI)

