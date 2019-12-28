Himachal Cong flays BJP leaders for equating Shah with Sardar Patel

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress flayed BJP leaders on Saturday for equating Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India. Addressing party workers during a programme held at the party's state headquarters here to mark its 135th foundation day, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said, "BJP leaders showed disrespect towards freedom fighters by equating Shah with Patel while addressing a public rally at the Ridge here, held to mark the second anniversary of the saffron party's government in the state."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur and other leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had equated Shah with Patel, who was known as the "Iron Man of India". Anurag Thakur had said, "Patel's image is reflected in the present home minister as the nation has done away with Articles 370 and 35A (of the Constitution) thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's active efforts."

Rathore alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre tampered with the basic structure of the Constitution by bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The right to equality ensured in Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution was violated by bringing the CAA, he said.

The state Congress chief also accused the BJP government of trying to suppress protests against the CAA by using force. Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government misutilised funds by organising party functions.

