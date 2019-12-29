UP govt 'insensitive', levelled baseless allegations against Sadaf: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the arrest of party worker Sadaf Zafar during protests against the new citizenship law and said it has crossed all limits of inhumanity by "levelling baseless allegations" against the social activist. Zafar was arrested here on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent.

Police said she was arrested for her involvement in clashes. "Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. Congress worker Sadaf Zafar in a video can be clearly seen telling policemen to arrest those indulging in violence. The police has levelled baseless allegations on Sadaf and put her in jail," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader said Zafar's children were eagerly waiting for her release. "This insensitive government has separated children from their mother and the older generation from their children," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.