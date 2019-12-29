Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Austrian conservatives and Greens see coalition deal within days

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 18:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Austrian conservatives and Greens see coalition deal within days

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is on the brink of returning to power as a coalition deal with the left-wing Greens is likely to be struck this week, three months after his party won a parliamentary election, both sides indicated on Sunday.

Late Saturday the Greens called a meeting of their party's top decision-making body next weekend to sign off on a deal, indicating they expect the accord to be finalized before then. On Sunday morning Kurz and Greens leader Werner Kogler said the deal could happen "by the middle of the coming week". A deal would make Kurz chancellor again after his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) collapsed in May over a video sting that felled FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache. A provisional government of civil servants is in place for the time being until a coalition is formed.

"The finish line has not yet been crossed, but the main obstacles on the path to a joint government have been removed," Kurz said in the joint statement to Austrian news agency APA. "It is now two days before the new year. We want to use this time and the change of year for a final polishing (of the agreement)," Kurz said.

The Greens' Federal Congress, comprising various groups within the party including its national, local and European lawmakers, must sign off on any coalition deal, and it requires a week's notice to meet. The meeting has been called for next Saturday and invitations were sent late on Saturday shortly before midnight, a Greens spokeswoman said.

In contrast to the Greens, Kurz can sign off on the deal himself on behalf of his party. "Important individual issues are still open and should be resolved in the coming days," Kogler said in the statement to APA.

Given the difficulty in keeping the deal confidential once it is put to the more than 250 members of the Federal Congress, the details are likely to be announced before it meets. Media reports overnight said that presentation was likely to happen on Jan. 2 or Jan. 3. Few of those details have emerged so far, but Kogler has said he wants a package of investment on environmental areas, and Kurz has said his priorities include continuing his hard line on illegal immigration and keeping a balanced budget.

There have also been reports the deal includes large investments in expanding Austria's rail network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Patients dont care about provider religious ties, expect all needed careNearly three-quarters of Americans dont care about the religious affiliation of their hospital or healthcare netwo...

51 IAS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of 51 IAS officers with immediate effect. Deputy commissioners of a few districts and some officers of of the ranks of additional chief secre...

Science News Summary: NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASAs Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missionsA NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on...

Soccer-West Ham set to reappoint Moyes after Pellegrini sacking - reports

Premier League strugglers West Ham United are set to reappoint David Moyes as their new head coach to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, Sky Sports and the BBC reported on Sunday. Chilean Pellegrini was sacked after Saturdays 2-1 defeat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019