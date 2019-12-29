Left Menu
Maurya hits out at Priyanka, says 'nautanki' will not fetch votes for Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 19:40 IST
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said "nautanki" (theatrics) will not fetch votes for Congress instead whatever is left of the party will be finished, after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged she was manhandled by police personnel in Lucknow. It seemed by Priyanka Gandhi's behaviour that the Congress has become a "danga karao party" and it cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere and development of UP, Maurya said.

His remarks came hours after a high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow Saturday evening when Priyanka Gandhi alleged police personnel grabbed her by the throat and pushed her in a bid to stop her from visiting retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with anti-citizenship law protests. "Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi does not want welfare of the people of Lucknow. 'Nautanki' will not fetch votes for Congress but what's remaining of the party will also be finished.

"Everyone in UP knows Congress only has members who are interested in getting their photos clicked. By misleading the country on CAA, Congress has become a villain in the eyes of people," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi late Saturday. Uttar Pradesh was a "symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity", the deputy chief minister asserted, alleging this has rattled Congress and Samajwadi Party who see their political future in the dark.

Following the high-voltage drama on Saturday evening, Priyanka Gandhi had accused the state government of acting in a cowardly manner. The police has denied her allegations as "false". Reacting to Maurya's comments, Congress state media management committee member Lalan Kumar said, "BJP leaders are making such statements as they are afraid of Priyanka Ji. Ever since she took the charge of Uttar Pradesh, party workers feel excited."

"The BJP is losing its political ground in the state and the country every passing day. In the 2022 UP Assembly polls, Congress will emerge victorious and form the government," he claimed. Later in Mirzapur, addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of a bridge on Karnavati river, Maurya said, "Congress and other rival parties are resorting to rumours to pull crowds to their rallies. They tried their best to mislead the country on CAA, but they will not be allowed to succeed." PTI NAV/CORR ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

