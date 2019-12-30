Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar : Owaisi urges Nitish Kumar to sever ties with BJP

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sever ties with BJP for the "sake of the country". Owaisi was addressing a public rally against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register (NPR) here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kishanganj (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 02:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 02:59 IST
Bihar : Owaisi urges Nitish Kumar to sever ties with BJP
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing public rally in Kishanganj Bihar on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sever ties with BJP for the "sake of the country". Owaisi was addressing a public rally against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register (NPR) here on Sunday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not normal politicians, Nitish Kumar should leave these people, disassociate yourself from BJP, we all will support you. You have made a name for yourself in Bihar, leave BJP for the sake of the country," said Owaisi.

"Don't you have a heart? How can you keep your eyes close? How can you allow a law that discriminates on the basis of religion? I know they are going to give you one cabinet and 2 Minister of State berths at the centre. Don't compromise with the Constitution and don't step on the poor's dead body," he said. "I am urging you, Nitish Kumar, to come up with an order against NPR. Pass an order that NPR will not be implemented in Bihar," said Owaisi.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. NRC seeks to identify illegal immigrants in the country. It was rolled out in Assam on the directions of the Supreme Court where 19 lakh people were excluded in the final list (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Govt won't tolerate educational institutions turning into politicking hubs: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the central government will not tolerate educational institutions across the country turning into hubs of politicking amid the nation-wide protests against the Citize...

Panthers' McCaffrey joins exclusive 1,000/1,000 club

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey had 72 receiving yards in Sundays 42-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints to become the third player in NFL history to accumulate 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same...

UPDATE 1-N.Korea's Kim stressed 'positive and offensive security measures' at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for positive and offensive measures to ensure security at a ruling party meeting on Sunday ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA sa...

Ravens set all-time single-season rushing record

The Baltimore Ravens set a record for rushing yards in a single season in Sundays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, surpassing the 1978 New England Patriots. Gus Edwards 9-yard carry early in the second quarter gave the Ravens 99 rushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019