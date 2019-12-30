Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA is humanitarian, opposition creating panic among people, says BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was a humanitarian step for the welfare of the minorities who had to flee from the neighbouring countries due to religious persecution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 16:56 IST
CAA is humanitarian, opposition creating panic among people, says BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was a humanitarian step for the welfare of the minorities who had to flee from the neighbouring countries due to religious persecution. The BJP leader added that opposition parties were needlessly creating a controversy over it.

"The CAA is a humanitarian Act, it gives life to those minorities who came to our country. Nobody will be sent out from the 130 crores Indians. Congress and communists are just creating panic in the people," Yediyurappa told reporters here. Stating that the Act was meant for giving citizenship and not taking it away from any person, he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking this step.

"No one was scared when the discussion on the CAA was underway in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The CAA gives citizenship, it will not snatch the citizenship of anyone. I congratulate our Prime Minister and Home Minister for taking such a bold decision," Yediyurappa said. "Nobody has applied for citizenship in Bangladesh and Pakistan. On the other hand, many have applied for citizenship in India and our government has already given citizenship to more than 600 people," he added.

Earlier amid tension between Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra over the border issue with protests on both sides, Yediyurappa had on Monday urged people of the state to maintain peace stating that 'not a single piece of land' would be given away. "As per Mahajan Ayog, it is clear that which part has to be given for Maharashtra and Karnataka. Creating this sort of controversy is not fair. Will not give even a single inch of land. I request all people of the border to maintain peace," Yediyurappa told media reporters here.

The protests in Karnataka and Maharashtra have led to the cancellation of bus services between the two states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT have developed materials that can produce energy from water on a small scale to help households support the concept of decentralisation of energy sources. In the centralised energy gener...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the SP 500 on course for its best year since ...

Four held for stealing mobile phones at Sunburn event in Goa

Four persons have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly stealing mobile phones of revellers who attended the recently-concluded Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, an officer said on Monday. Police have recovered 54 mobile phone h...

Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament -minister

The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week. He was speaking after meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019