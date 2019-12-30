Literature is mirror of society: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said literature is the mirror of society as he hailed contributions of those who helped raise the stature of Hindi language. Addressing a prize distribution and felicitation ceremony on the 43rd foundation day of the Hindi Sansthan in the state capital, the chief minister said,"Our aim is to make the official language Hindi a bridge for the unity of a diverse India. Therefore, we are honouring people from different regions of the country here,"

Adityanath also praised late former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Purushottam Das Tandon for their contributions to raise the stature of Hindi language, according to a statement issued by the state government. "Vajpayee, revered at international forums, gave Hindi a new stature and identity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking this forward. He (Modi) made the country and the world realize the power of India through his speeches in Hindi at national and international forums,"Adityanath said.

In his appeal to writers, the chief minister said, "Your writing should make an attempt to give a constructive direction to the burning and current problems of the society." On this occasion, students who had secured good marks in Hindi literature in UP Board examinations were also honoured, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.