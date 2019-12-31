Right info doesn't enter into the minds of Opp leaders: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Monday that the leaders who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are "knowledge proof and information proof". "In our school days, there was a fashion of waterproof watches. It is the type of watch in which water doesn't enter. Similarly, the mind of opposition leaders who are opposing the CAA is knowledge proof and information proof," said Ram Madhav.

"Knowledge and information doesn't enter into their mind," he said Madhav said that even a cursory reading of the law/Act would have made them realise that CAA has nothing do with taking away Citizenship of anybody.

"Even a cursory reading of Act would make them understand that the Act is not about taking away the Citizenship. "Controversy surrounding CAA is the result of either out of ignorance or deliberate distortion of facts," he added.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

