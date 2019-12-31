Left Menu
General Rawat's appointment as CDS will lead to unity in command, says Congress' KTS Tulsi

Contrary to Congress' stand against the government on the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), party's Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Tuesday said the appointment will lead to unity in command.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:56 IST
KTS Tulsi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Contrary to Congress' stand against the government on the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), party's Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Tuesday said the appointment will lead to unity in command. "I do not want to get into the controversy. All I want to say is that it is a good thing that there will be unity in command. CDS will be able to speak for all the chiefs to the Prime Minister and to the Cabinet. Therefore, it will enable the country to take quicker decisions," Tulsi told ANI.

Meanwhile, criticising the government's move, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday tweeted, "With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the government has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone, unfortunately, will reveal the implications of this decision." General Bipin Rawat has been named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. This is the first time that this position has been created by the Central government. As the CDS, his main role would be to create synergy in the operations and finances of the three services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the post in his Independence Day speech on August 15. The recommendation for CDS had first been made after the Kargil War in 1999. It was argued that this post will create better coordination between the three services -- the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval played a crucial role along with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar to finalise the roles and responsibilities of the new office of the Chief of Defence Staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

