Kerala Assembly's anti-CAA resolution a request to Centre: Prakash Karat on BJP's objection

Reacting to BJP's objection against the passing of an anti-CAA resolution in the Kerala Assembly, CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat on Wednesday said that it was a request to the Central government to take back the "unconstitutional" Citizenship Act. Speaking to ANI here, Karat said that the Assembly urged the Centre to roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it feels that the law is discriminatory in nature.

"Objections can be raised against any bill passed by Parliament. Everyone has the right to say that any law is wrong. Since the state felt that this (CAA) is unconstitutional, the Assembly urged the Centre to back it back since it can not strike the law down," he told ANI. He said that the Assembly resolution was not against the law. "The Assembly has not taken any unlawful step. They (the Centre) are attacking the Constitution which can not be allowed," Karat said.

The Kerala Assembly passed the resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday. Irked over the development, BJP MP and spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation, saying he does not have trust in the Constitution.

"CAA is a central law passed by both Houses of Parliament. If you are passing a resolution against it that means you are making a mockery of the Indian Constitution. In this case, Pinarayi Vijayan should resign from the (state) government and say I don't have trust in the Constitution," Rao said. Reacting to the opposition to the resolution, Vijayan on Wednesday said: "The resolution passed by Kerala (Assembly) is against the unconstitutional Act passed by the Centre. It has been noticed by the whole country."

He said that any challenges arising out of the move will be "faced together by Kerala". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

