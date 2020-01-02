Naidu condoles death of NCP veteran D P Tripathi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of NCP veteran D P Tripathi, recalling how forthright he was in expressing his views. The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader passed away in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 67.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of NCP leader and senior parliamentarian, Shri D P Tripathi. He was known for his erudition and used to actively participate in the debates in Rajya Sabha," Naidu said. The Rajya Sabha Chairman said Tripathi was forthright in expressing his views.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.