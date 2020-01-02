Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:30 IST
EXPLAINER-How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office after the House of Representatives voted in December to impeach him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

What happens next and why is Trump unlikely to be removed from office? WHY IMPEACHMENT?

The founders of the United States feared presidents abusing their powers, so they included in the Constitution a process for removing one from office. The president, under the Constitution, can be removed from office for "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

High crimes and misdemeanors have historically encompassed corruption and abuses of the public trust, as opposed to indictable violations of criminal statutes. Former President Gerald Ford, while in Congress, famously said: "An impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history."

No president has ever been removed as a direct result of impeachment. One, Richard Nixon, resigned before he could be removed. Two, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, were impeached by the House but not convicted by the Senate. HOW DOES IT WORK?

Impeachment begins in the House, the lower chamber, which debates and votes on whether to bring charges against the president via approval of an impeachment resolution, or "articles of impeachment," by a simple majority of the body's members. The Constitution gives House leaders wide latitude in deciding how to conduct impeachment proceedings, legal experts said.

The House Intelligence Committee investigated whether Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to open probes that would benefit him politically, holding weeks of closed-door testimony and televised hearings before issuing a formal evidence report. The House Judiciary Committee used the report to draft formal charges and voted 23-17 along party lines to approve charges against Trump of abuse of power and obstructing House Democrats' attempts to investigate him for it.

The Democratic-controlled House approved both of those charges on Dec. 18 in votes that fell almost completely along party lines. That set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

WHAT WOULD A SENATE TRIAL LOOK LIKE? House members act as the prosecutors; the senators as jurors; the chief justice of the United States presides.

Historically, the president has been allowed to have defense lawyers call witnesses and request documents. Beyond that, parameters of the trial are uncertain at this point. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is pressing for four Trump aides to testify, including Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, and John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has thrown cold water on that idea, saying House Democrats should have secured the testimony of Bolton and Mulvaney during their investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending over the impeachment articles to the Senate in a bid to pressure McConnell. The two sides appear to have made little progress toward an agreement.

CAN THE SENATE REFUSE TO HOLD A TRIAL? There is debate about whether the Constitution requires a Senate trial. But Senate rules in effect require a trial, and McConnell has publicly stated that he will allow one to proceed.

Republicans could seek to amend those rules, but such a move is politically risky and considered unlikely, legal experts said. WHAT'S THE PARTY BREAKDOWN IN CONGRESS?

The House comprises 431 members at present. Only three of the chamber's 233 Democrats voted against one or both articles of impeachment; one voted "present" and another did not vote. Among Republicans, 195 voted against both articles and two did not vote. Independent Justin Amash, a former Republican, voted for both articles. In 1998, when Republicans had a House majority, the chamber also voted largely along party lines to impeach Clinton, a Democrat.

The Senate now has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who usually vote with the Democrats. Conviction and removal of a president would require a two-thirds majority. That is highly unlikely in this case. No Senate Republicans have indicated they may vote to convict the leader of their party. Should all 100 senators vote, at least 20 Republicans and all the Democrats and independents would have to vote against him.

WHO BECOMES PRESIDENT IF TRUMP IS REMOVED? In the unlikely event the Senate convicts Trump, Vice President Mike Pence would become president for the remainder of Trump's term, which ends on Jan. 20, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MEA rebuffs reports over Islamic Cooperation's meet on Kashmir, dubs it 'speculative'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as speculative. On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia...

Portfolio allocation will take place today or tomorrow: Pawar

Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here. His comments came after t...

Minor reshuffle in Odisha bureaucracy

In a minor reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the Odisha government on Thursday gave the charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department to additional chief secretary P K Mohapatra replacing N K Dhal. Mohapatra will continue as the Agricul...

India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March

India will host the 36th International Geological Congress, aimed at the development of Earth Sciences, in the National Capital Region NCR from March 2-8, the organisers said on Thursday. Described as the Olympics of Geosciences, the event ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020