Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Popular Iowa congresswoman endorses Joe Biden for president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Popular Iowa congresswoman endorses Joe Biden for president
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A popular Democratic congresswoman from Iowa endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid on Thursday, a move that could help him gain backing in the state weeks before voters there hold the first nominating contest. U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer became the first Democrat among the state's House delegation to endorse a candidate. She was one of the first women elected to Congress from Iowa when she won a seat in the state during the 2018 midterm elections.

Her endorsement of Biden was not unexpected. Finkenauer worked on Biden's presidential campaign in 2008 and has invoked the former vice president when describing her political philosophy. Biden traveled to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 2018 to campaign for Finkenauer, who defeated incumbent Republican Rod Blum by 5 points as part of a blue wave in which Democrats flipped two of the state's four House seats.

Iowa holds caucuses in about a month, the first test before voters for the remaining field of 14 Democratic presidential hopefuls vying to become their party's nominee to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020. Trump carried her district by 3 points in 2016, making her vulnerable and a top Republican target in 2020.

"It's personal but it's also important for her to remind voters in her district that she is a moderate Democrat," said a Democratic operative familiar with the congresswoman's thinking. The operative also noted that Finkenauer has family ties to firefighters, whose national union has already endorsed Biden. Her grandfather was once the head of the state's fire union.

Biden is currently in third place in public opinion polls in Iowa, trailing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, according to an average of polls by Real Clear Politics. "Joe Biden's character, record, and commitment to rebuilding the backbone of the country — the middle class — is what Iowa and this country needs," Finkenauer said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

The state's two other Democratic House members have signaled they may not give a primary endorsement. Endorsements in the past have proven to carry considerable weight in Iowa, although in recent national elections they have frequently proven to be less consequential. But for any candidate, finishing in the top three in Iowa is likely to provide a needed boost as attention then turns to the early states of New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Protests against CAA 'mostly political': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as mostly political and asserted that no Indian will lose his or her nationality due to the newly enacted legislation. Shah also chal...

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints Special Officers for Disha

The state government on Thursday appointed Indian Administrative Service IAS official Dr Kritika Shukla and Indian Police Service IPS official M. Deepika, as Special Officers for implementing the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019. The Act is in...

36-year-old man killed after cluster bus hits his motorcycle in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was killed on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding cluster bus in Tilak Marg area on Thursday, police said. Manni Guglani, a resident of Shakarpur, was on his way to Gurgaon when the ...

Heritage Foods denies allegations of acquiring land in Andhra's Guntur through insider trading

Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday denied the allegations of acquiring land in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly through insider trading. The company is contemplating to initiate legal action against those who are making such false al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020