Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against CAA 'mostly political': Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 23:42 IST
Protests against CAA 'mostly political': Shah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "mostly political" and asserted that no Indian will lose his or her nationality due to the newly enacted legislation. Shah also challenged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to show one clause in the CAA under which anyone is going to lose Indian citizenship.

"I agree that these are mostly political protests. Some people are also misguided but we are trying to convince them," he told ABP News. The Home Minister said under the CAA, the government wants to give citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"I want to say clearly that there is no provision in the CAA in which one can lose citizenship," he said. Shah said the CAA provides for granting citizenship to refugees from the three countries.

"I say with full firmness that these refugee brothers who have come to India belong to us and it is the responsibility of the government of India to give them a respectable place in India," he said. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but be given Indian citizenship.

The Home Minister said the Census 2021 and the National Population Register (NPR), which government plans to conduct along with the house-listing phase of census from April to September 2020, have nothing to do with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Census and NPR take place in the country every 10 years and this time also it is happening after 10 years. Congress has done this repeatedly but today, the Congress is opposing it," he said.

Replying to a separate question about the Bihar assembly elections likely to be held later this year, Shah said the NDA will contest the polls under the leadership of JD-U president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "In Bihar, we will contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, there is no confusion on this," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Browns' Haslam driven to get latest coaching hire right

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is setting out on a search to hire the fifth head coach since buying the team in 2012. He said the team will let past failures guide the franchises search with a strong determination to get it right this ...

South African photographer kidnapped in Syria back home - source

A South African photojournalist kidnapped in Syria by Islamic State three years ago returned home on Thursday with the help of Turkeys intelligence agency, a security source in Ankara said. Shiraaz Mohamed was seized in January 2017 during ...

WRAPUP 3-Happy New Year for Sanders, Trump in campaign fundraising hauls

Bernie Sanders raised more than 34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, the largest three-month haul for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, while Republican President Donald Trump drew 46 million on the heels of his impeachment, th...

UPDATE 1-Trump, Erdogan agree on need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the need to de-escalate tensions in Idlib, Syria, the White House said on Thursday, a day after eight people were killed in a Syrian missile strike in the prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020