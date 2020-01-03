Israel's Netanyahu to cut short trip to Greece after Soleimani strike - political source

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to cut short his trip to Greece following the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds Force, said an official in Netanyahu's office.

Israel Army Radio reported that the country's military had gone on heightened alert, fearing retaliation by Iran or its proxies after the killing of Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

Netanyahu was in Athens following the deal signed by Greece, Cyprus, and Israel on Thursday to build a 1,900 km (1,180 miles) subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean's rapidly developing gas fields to Europe.

