Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP reacts furiously to Cong Seva Dal's insinuation about Savarkar's relationship with Godse

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:31 IST
BJP reacts furiously to Cong Seva Dal's insinuation about Savarkar's relationship with Godse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Friday reacted furiously to an insinuation by the Congress Seva Dal, one of the frontal organizations of the opposition party, about Veer Savarkar's relationship with Nathuram Godse, terming it "abhorrent" and accusing the outfit of working to denigrate all leaders outside the Nehru-Gandhi family. BJP general secretary Anil Jain took a swipe at the Congress, saying that "the world knows various relationships of Congress leaders", but he does not want to throw such muck.

Nobody in the Congress suffered like Veer Savarkar, a Hindutva icon, Jain said and asked as to what low the opposition party has fallen to in attacking him. The Congress should answer about such an abhorrent comment made about Savarkar, he said. "Except for a family nobody is worthy of respect for the Congress," Jain said while accusing the party of denigrating leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and Savarkar.

A Hindi booklet, distributed at a camp of Congress-affiliated Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh, has claimed that Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse was in a physical relationship. Jain also took a swipe at the Congress government in Rajasthan after it said that more children had earlier died in a Kota hospital, where deaths of over 100 children have triggered a political row.

Instead of reeling out statistics, the state government should work to improve conditions in the hospital and fix accountability, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pb CM supports Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA, says Centre should pay heed to people's voice

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday came out in support of the Kerala Assembly resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it was the voice of the people and the Centre should also pay heed to it. In ...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

FACTBOX-Key players in U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Trump

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate expects to begin the trial of President Donald Trump in January after the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him on Dec. 18. Here are the main players in what would be o...

Appeals court weighs Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

A U.S. appeals court on Friday is set to hear arguments in a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying to a congressional committee as part of the impeachment effort against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020