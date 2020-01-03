NPP tells its members not to speak on CAA without permission

Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party has issued a diktat to its members not to make any official comment on the political and social impact of the Citizenship Amendment law without the permission of the top party leadership, a senior NPP leader said on Friday. The diktat also bars party members from participating in any anti-CAA rally and also from initiating any legal action in any court of law against the CAA, he said.

"As our party has already made its stand very clear about CAA hereby directed to all the members of the party to refrain from passing any comment in their official capacity on CAA, without prior written permission from the national president," party's national general secretary, Thomas A Sangma said in an order issued on January 1. NPP's Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma had voted in favour of the CAB bill in parliament as the party supports it.

The order was issued in view of inputs received by the party leadership that certain members of the party are commenting on the political and social impact of such amendment. "Without the written permission of the national president, no members of the party shall take part in any rally as such to support or against CAA", the order said..

