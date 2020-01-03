Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico president calls for Julian Assange to be released from UK prison

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:56 IST
Mexico president calls for Julian Assange to be released from UK prison
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday called for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be released from prison in London, urging an end to what he described as his "torture" in detention.

Assange, 48, is in a British jail for skipping bail when he sought asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London, where he spent nearly seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of rape that were dropped in November. Assange is also battling U.S. attempts to extradite him over Wikileaks' publication of vast caches of leaked military documents and diplomatic cables. He faces a lengthy prison term if extradited to the United States.

A U.N. human rights investigator last year said Assange has suffered psychological torture from a defamation campaign and should not be extradited to the United States where he would face a "politicized show trial." Lopez Obrador, a leftist who has close ties with Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, expressed his solidarity with Assange and said he hoped the former hacker and activist is "forgiven and released" from prison.

"I don't know if he has recognized that he acted against rules and norms of a political system, but at the time these cables demonstrated how the world system functions in its authoritarian nature," Lopez Obrador said in response to a question about Assange at a regular government news briefing. "Hopefully consideration will be given to this, and he's released and won't continue to be tortured."

Assange's presence in London, holed up in Ecuador's embassy and then in jail, has been a diplomatic irritation for Britain, affecting domestic politics and relations with several countries. Corbyn, who was a guest of honor at Lopez Obrador's inauguration in December 2018, said Assange should not be extradited to the United States "for exposing evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose Conservative Party trounced Labour in last month's elections, has vowed to strike new trade deals with countries outside Europe after Britain's departure from the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

US sending 3,000 more troops to Mideast as reinforcements

Washington, Jan 3 AP The US is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast as reinforcements in the volatile aftermath of the killing of an Iranian general in a strike ordered by President Donald Trump, defense officials said on Fr...

UPDATE 2-Trump's cash-rich campaign faces money competition from Democratic rivals

Democratic presidential hopefuls started 2020 by reporting sizable cash fundraising totals, suggesting that Republican President Donald Trumps growing campaign war chest may face some serious competition from his rivals. Six of the top Demo...

Bulgaria to cull 24,000 pigs in African swine fever outbreak

Bulgarian veterinary authorities said on Friday they would cull 24,000 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a pig farm in the northeast of the country.The outbreak is the first at an industrial farm since August when t...

U.S. Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump's strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trumps decision was reckless and could lead the United States to another war in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020