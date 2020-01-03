Left Menu
First deliver 12-year-old promise of efficient, corruption-free MCDs: AAP on BJP campaign

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 23:40 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 23:40 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday asked the BJP to first deliver its 12-year-old promise of efficient and corruption-free governance in MCDs, hitting out at the saffron party's new programme 'Meri Dilli Mera Sujhaav'. Earlier in the day, the BJP launched the new campaign to take suggestions from people in drafting its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

Reacting to the programme launch, AAP leader Sanjay Singh offered the suggestion that BJP should deliver its promise made 12 years ago to bring efficient and corruption-free governance in MCDs which are ruled by the saffron party. Singh gave three examples of "bad governance" by the BJP and suggested that it should first attempt to the deliver basic responsibilities of a municipal body before pitching a manifesto to run the state government.

Launching a blistering attack on the BJP, Singh said people living in unauthorised colonies could not undertake any construction or make alterations to their dwelling units without first paying hefty bribes to corrupt BJP councillors. He also pointed out the pathetic conditions of schools and hospitals under the jurisdiction of the MCDs and requested them to ensure good education to students under its care and prompt healthcare to Delhi residents who accessed these facilities.

Reminding the BJP of its promise of a 'garbage free Delhi', Singh said the putrid heaps of garbage that greeted one while entering the city should be removed. He said the BJP appears to have "no remorse or shame" that its leaders had failed to fulfil their mandate and responsibilities in governing the MCD and that the AAP was greatly anguished by the sheer apathy displayed by the BJP and its leaders towards the people of Delhi.

